Swiss plan to let spy agency snoop on security risk financial flows

World+Biz

Reuters
19 May, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 04:20 pm

Related News

Swiss plan to let spy agency snoop on security risk financial flows

The Federal Administrative Court and the defence minister would have to authorise such requests after consultations with the justice and foreign ministers

Reuters
19 May, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 04:20 pm
Swiss plan to let spy agency snoop on security risk financial flows

The Swiss government proposed on Thursday letting its spy agency penetrate the country's famous banking secrecy to snoop on financial transactions that it suspects are funding terrorism, espionage or violent extremism.

Unveiling a draft amendment of the intelligence law for public comment, the cabinet pointed out that the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) at present has no power to ask banks and other financial intermediaries for information on people or groups seen as security risks. Switzerland has some of the strictest domestic banking confidentiality laws in the world.

"In the event of serious threats to Switzerland's security, the FIS will in future be able to clarify financial flows by requesting information on transactions from financial intermediaries," a government statement said.

This could cover businesses, non-profit organisations or religious institutions suspected of helping to finance terrorist, intelligence or violent extremist activities.

The Federal Administrative Court and the defence minister would have to authorise such requests after consultations with the justice and foreign ministers.

The comment period runs until 9 Sept.

Top News

Switzerland / Swiss Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Food inflation is an unavoidable consequence of currency devaluation'

6h | Interviews
The open-browser-tabs question also tells an interviewer how much of an internet native the job applicant might be. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The best question to ask a job applicant

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Ugly business: Politics in workplace

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

‘Do you have insurance?’: Life of a life insurance agent

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

20h | Videos
Pension is coming for all

Pension is coming for all

20h | Videos
Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

22h | Videos
Foods that have the most protein

Foods that have the most protein

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire