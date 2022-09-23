Swiss bank UBP returns to Chinese markets

World+Biz

Reuters
23 September, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 01:51 pm

Related News

Swiss bank UBP returns to Chinese markets

Reuters
23 September, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 01:51 pm
The Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) sign is seen at one of its branch offices in Zurich, Switzerland November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) sign is seen at one of its branch offices in Zurich, Switzerland November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) is back in Chinese markets, its chief investment officer said, making its way back to the world's second-largest economy after withdrawing last year.

UBP has more than $150 billion of assets. It returned to China in August after having exited all positions in Chinese equities and credit by the third quarter of 2021, Norman Villamin, CIO of wealth management, told Reuters.

"We went from zero to neutral," Villamin said.

While many institutional investors have reduced exposure to China since 2019 amid a regulatory crackdown on tech giants, a deterioration in Sino-US relations and strict zero-Covid policies, UBP is among the few that is re-allocating to the country.

Villamin said UBP saw some "hope" that there would be more stimulus measures ahead of and after the Communist Party Congress in October.

"If some of the Covid restrictions start to ease, even if it is gradual, at least we're moving in the right direction," Villamin said.

UBP deemed an underweight exposure in China "tactically risky", he added.

"China has gone through a recession, while Europe is in the midst of recession, and the US is likely entering a recession in 2023," Villamin said.

UBP has however only bought China A-shares, which is the domestic sector, and is avoiding companies that might have exposure to geopolitical issues.

Chinese markets have been facing unprecedented challenges this year, with both the CSI 300 index and Hang Seng Index down over 20% each, while hedge funds that invest in Greater China are seeing their biggest net fund outflows in at least 15 years.

UBP believes China is slowly poised to recover although it will not be a smooth sailing. Some deep-seated problems, such as the real estate debt crisis, will take a long time to resolve.

"We think (China's) objective on property is to shrink the sector as a share of the overall economy to wind down the amount of leverage in the sector," said Villamin.

"We don't see a lot of growth opportunities there."

China

Swiss Bank / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

5h | Splash
Photo: Reuters

Are terrorist groups consolidating in Bangladesh again?

5h | Panorama
Photo: Muntasir Akash

Ephemeral: Grass blooms and urban munias in sprouting model towns

6h | Earth
Singer and composer Habib recently worked on two songs for ‘Operation Sundarban’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Diving into Habib Wahid’s musical realm: ‘Now it’s survival of the fittest’

7h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

3h | Videos
'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

3h | Videos
How to choose the best gaming controller?

How to choose the best gaming controller?

3h | Videos
Lack of education has not stopped autorickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

Lack of education has not stopped autorickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh