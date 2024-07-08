A 'sweetheart deal' for Boeing

World+Biz

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 06:20 pm

Related News

A 'sweetheart deal' for Boeing

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 06:20 pm
A Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 8, 2015. Photo: REUTERS
A Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 8, 2015. Photo: REUTERS

Boeing will plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge linked to the crashes of two 737 Max jets, which killed 346 people. The plea deal follows the US Justice Department's decision that Boeing violated a previous agreement protecting it from prosecution.

Key setails:

  • Charge: Boeing is accused of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by deceiving regulators about the 737 Max's flight-control system.
  • Plea deal: Boeing will plead guilty and pay an additional $243.6 million fine, matching a previous settlement. An independent monitor will oversee Boeing's safety for three years. Boeing must also invest at least $455 million in compliance and safety programs.
  • Approval: The plea deal requires a federal judge's approval. A court filing is expected by July 19.

Background:

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

  • Crashes: The crashes occurred in Indonesia (October 2018) and Ethiopia (March 2019). Both involved the Max's flight-control software.
  • Previous settlement: In 2021, Boeing paid $2.5 billion, including a $243.6 million fine, to avoid prosecution, contingent on compliance with certain conditions.
  • Breach: Last month, prosecutors claimed Boeing breached this settlement's terms.

Victims' families:

  • Opposition: Families of crash victims plan to ask the judge to reject the plea deal, arguing it fails to hold Boeing accountable for the deaths.
  • Statement: Lawyer Paul Cassell criticised the agreement as a "sweetheart deal" that hides Boeing's culpability.

Implications:

  • Government contracts: Boeing's status as a federal contractor could be at risk. The Air Force previously allowed Boeing to compete for contracts citing "compelling national interest."
  • Industry impact: Boeing, a major defense contractor, employs 170,000 people, with 37% of its revenue from U.S. government contracts.

Next steps:

  • Court decision: The judge will decide whether to accept the plea and the proposed sentence or demand new negotiations.
  • Ongoing scrutiny: A January incident where a panel blew off a Max jet has led to increased scrutiny and a new investigation by the Justice Department.

Bottom Line: Boeing's guilty plea addresses past misconduct but leaves unresolved issues about its future as a federal contractor and broader accountability for corporate actions.

Top News

Boeing 737 Max / Guilty plea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

1h | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

10h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

1h | Videos
What will Narendra Modi discuss with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia?

What will Narendra Modi discuss with Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia?

1h | Videos
Boeing will plead guilt to criminal fraud charge

Boeing will plead guilt to criminal fraud charge

2h | Videos
Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

3h | Videos