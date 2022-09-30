Sri Lanka's key inflation rate surges to record, keeps central bank pressured

World+Biz

Reuters
30 September, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 05:47 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate surges to record, keeps central bank pressured

Reuters
30 September, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 05:47 pm
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A key measure of Sri Lanka's consumer inflation surged to an annual record 69.8% in September, official data showed on Friday, highlighting the challenge for the central bank as the island reels under its worst financial crisis in seven decades.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) (LKCCPI=ECI), a leading indicator that gauges inflation in Sri Lanka's biggest city, accelerated past the previous all-time year-on-year high of 64.3% in August.

Policymakers closely track the CCPI for their monetary assessments.

Earlier this month, Sri Lanka's other main inflation measure, the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), which captures broader retail price inflation, also touched a record 70.2% in August.

The South Asian island of 22 million people has been grappling with a dramatic surge in inflation for nearly a year as volatile global prices and a sharp depreciation in the value of its currency battered the economy.

Dwindling foreign exchange reserves to fund imports have intensified Sri Lanka's crisis, causing shortages in essentials in a further blowout in the cost of living.

Food prices continue to bear the brunt of the inflationary impact, climbing to 93.7%, while prices of non-food items rose 50.2%, the statistics office said.

"September inflation is marginally higher than we expected. Clearly tariff increases for water and electricity made in August have partly filtered into this month as well," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at First Capital Holdings.

In an effort to tame prices and stabilise markets, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has raised interest rates by 900 basis points so far this year.

The central bank is expected to stand pat on rates at its Oct. 6 policy review, after holding steady in August, as policymakers are counting on an easing in inflation over coming months amid an economic contraction.

Any easing in consumer prices will be marginal at best, analysts say, forecasting high inflation rates will remain till about the end of the first half of 2023.

Sri Lanka's economy shrank 8.4% in the quarter through June from a year ago in one of the steepest declines seen in a three-month period, amid fertiliser and fuel shortages. 

Analysts expect a further contraction in the September quarter, which would tip the country into a technical recession.

Mathew of First Capital expects inflation to reduce marginally from October, meaning prices will stay relatively high for some time.

South Asia / Inflation / Sri Lanka Crisis

Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka economic crisis / Sri Lanka crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

The enduring love of things Soviet 

1h | Panorama
Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro

"Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro": A Facebook group that has become a cultural phenomenon

5h | Splash
Photo: Collected

Four famous Hindu temples in South Asia

6h | Explorer
Apple changed its mind. So who's on the hook?

Apple changed its mind. So who's on the hook?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

3h | Videos
Is operation the only solution for hernia?

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

7h | Videos
NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

NASA’s DART hits target asteroid in Earth defense test

8h | Videos
How cardiologists are there in Bangladesh for children?

How cardiologists are there in Bangladesh for children?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run

5
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 

6
Photo: Mumit M
Economy

Padma Bridge to boost wage by 2-4% in south, lessen climate impacts: World Bank