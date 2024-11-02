S&P upgrades Turkey's credit rating to BB-

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
02 November, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 04:05 pm

Related News

S&P upgrades Turkey's credit rating to BB-

Turkey's central bank began to raise interest rates last year in efforts to battle soaring prices

BSS/AFP
02 November, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 04:05 pm
S&amp;P upgrades Turkey&#039;s credit rating to BB-

Standard and Poor's upgraded Turkey's long-term sovereign credit rating on Friday from B+ to BB-, with the agency noting economic progress thanks to the central bank's "tight monetary stance."

That stance "has enabled Turkish authorities to stabilize the lira, bring down inflation, rebuild reserves, and de-dollarize the financial system," S&P said in a statement.

The country also saw its savings gap with the rest of the world narrow, it noted.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Turkey's central bank began to raise interest rates last year in efforts to battle soaring prices after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dropped his opposition to orthodox monetary policy that calls for rate hikes to tame inflation.

The bank has since ratcheted up its principal rate from 8.5% to 50%, between June 2023 and March 2024, to curb inflation.

It has held at that level since.

S&P said it did not expect changes to its outlook in the medium-term, as authorities carry out "ambitious plans to bring down still elevated inflation, manage workers' wage expectations, and rebalance the Turkish economy."

Turkish inflation officially slowed in September to 49.38% compared to the year-ago period, after highs of 85.5% in October 2022 and 75.45% in May.

Top News

Turkey / S&P / credit rating

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

17h | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter.

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

21h | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

22h | Mode
PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Be disciplined in using margin loans

Be disciplined in using margin loans

34m | Videos
Army arrest three over torching of vehicles, vandalism in Kochukhet, Mirpur-14

Army arrest three over torching of vehicles, vandalism in Kochukhet, Mirpur-14

54m | Videos
Chief Advisor's give reception to SAFF champions

Chief Advisor's give reception to SAFF champions

1h | Videos
Jatiya Party's central office is like an abandoned building

Jatiya Party's central office is like an abandoned building

2h | Videos