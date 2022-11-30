South Korea scrambles jets as China, Russia warplanes enter air defence zone

Reuters
30 November, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 01:45 pm

South Korea scrambles jets as China, Russia warplanes enter air defence zone

Reuters
30 November, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 01:45 pm
A Sukhoi Su-30 fighter is seen on the tarmac at the MAKS 2017 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo
A Sukhoi Su-30 fighter is seen on the tarmac at the MAKS 2017 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets as two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone on Wednesday.

The Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and left the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) off South Korea's southern and northeast coasts starting at around 5:50 a.m. (2050 GMT Tuesday), Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

They re-entered the zone hours later from the Sea of Japan, known in Korea as the East Sea, joined by the Russian warplanes, including TU-95 bombers and SU-35 fighter jets, the JCS said.

The aircraft did not violate South Korea's airspace, the JCS added.

