What is ONDC, India's project for an open e-commerce network?

South Asia

Reuters
02 June, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 11:25 am

Related News

What is ONDC, India's project for an open e-commerce network?

ONDC is a non-profit company whose network will enable the display of products and services from all participating e-commerce platforms in search results across all apps on the network

Reuters
02 June, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 11:25 am
What is ONDC, India&#039;s project for an open e-commerce network?

India's government in April launched its Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a prospective alternative to dominant global giants Amazon.com and Walmart in its fast-growing e-commerce market.

Here is a description of the different moving parts of ONDC.

WHAT IS ONDC?

ONDC is a non-profit company whose network will enable the display of products and services from all participating e-commerce platforms in search results across all apps on the network.

For example, if both Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart integrate their platforms with ONDC, a user searching for a Bluetooth headset on Amazon would also see results from Flipkart on the Amazon app.

WHAT ARE ONDC'S TRANSACTION TARGETS?

ONDC aims to raise e-commerce penetration in the next two years to 25% of India's consumer purchases, from nearly 8% now, in a country of 1.35 billion people.

It also hopes to sign up 900 million buyers and 1.2 million sellers on the shared network within the next five years, while achieving gross merchandise value of $48 billion.

The government estimates that India's e-commerce market was worth more than $55 billion in gross merchandise value in 2021 and will grow to $350 billion by the end of this decade. Currently, Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart control more than 60% of the market.

HOW DOES ONDC AIM TO BOOST COMPETITION?

The government says existing platforms work in silos and are tightly controlled, keeping out many small players. It expects ONDC to increase competition and foster innovation by start-ups.

It also hopes to bring in logistics firms and others who can collaborate with sellers to deliver products to customers.

The focus would be on small merchants and rural consumers, with apps in Indian languages.

ONDC officials liken the network to a mall with 1,000 gates instead of just two, thereby limiting opportunities for selected sellers to receive preferential treatment - a common accusation against major e-commerce companies.

Users will be able to rate service providers on ONDC, which will be applicable and visible across the network.

The government says ONDC will help to end "predatory pricing, especially in high-margin, high-value products". Amazon and Flipkart deny that they have engaged in predatory pricing.

WHAT CHALLENGES DOES ONDC FACE?

ONDC aims mainly to tap millions of small businesses that often lack technological expertise, so the government will have to run a massive awareness campaign to get them on board, said the Confederation of All India Traders, a group that represents 80 million such businesses.

Smaller businesses with low volumes may also lack the resources to match the discounts offered by heavyweights like Amazon and Flipkart.

Top News / World+Biz

ONDC / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

1h | Pursuit
Shahidul Islam. Illustration: TBS

‘To popularise treasury bonds, the govt must stop relying on savings certificates’

1h | Interviews
To date, Inner circle has served more than 200 clients Photo : Courtesy

Inner Circle: Filling the void in care for children on the spectrum

2h | Panorama
Egg guarding in frogs is a common feat. Photo: Dante Fenolio

Caring parents: An amphibian story

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

1h | Videos
FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

2h | Videos
Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

2h | Videos
Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers
Thoughts

Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers