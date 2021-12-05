West hits out at Taliban over ‘summary killings’, enforced disappearances in Afghanistan

South Asia

Hindustan Times
05 December, 2021
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 01:51 pm

Taliban members in charge of security, patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan October 28, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Taliban members in charge of security, patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan October 28, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The United States and other western nations have hit out at the Taliban over reported 'summary killings' and enforced disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces. The West, including the European Union, Canada and Britain said the alleged actions of the Taliban constitute "serious human rights abuses" and contradict the amnesty announced by the ruling Sunni Pashtun group in Afghanistan.

"We call on the Taliban to effectively enforce the amnesty for former members of the Afghan security forces and former Government officials to ensure that it is upheld across the country and throughout their ranks," the joint statement read.

The statement comes days after Human Rights Watch, an international human rights advocacy group, released a 25-page report on executions and enforced disappearances in Afghanistan under the Taliban. The report has documented the killing or disappearance of 47 former members of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) who had surrendered to or were apprehended by the Taliban after it took control of Kabul on August 15.

"Reported cases must be investigated promptly and in a transparent manner, those responsible must be held accountable, and these steps must be clearly publicized as an immediate deterrent to further killings and disappearances," the countries said, adding that they will continue to measure the Taliban by their actions.

Among several commitments aimed at getting recognition from the international community, the Taliban had promised amnesty for the members of the Afghan security forces. But the reports of executions and enforced disappearances have exposed the contradiction which could prove a setback to the Taliban in its attempt to get recognition.

The joint statement on the reported summary killings and enforced disappearances has been released by the US, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine.

