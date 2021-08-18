Wanted man held while sneaking into India from Bangladesh

South Asia

TBS Report    
18 August, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 09:06 am

Wanted man held while sneaking into India from Bangladesh

Accused Sultan Deep Singh crossed over into Bangladesh in March end and worked as a driver in Dhaka for a few months

TBS Report    
18 August, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 09:06 am
Representational Image. Photo:Collected
Representational Image. Photo:Collected

India's Border Security Force (BSF) nabbed a man, who is wanted in Punjab in connection to criminal charges, while crossing the Bangladesh-India border to enter into West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Accused Sultan Deep Singh, a resident of Ludhiana in Punjab, was arrested on 16 August while returning to India, Outlook reported citing a statement issued by BSF.

Sultan Deep Singh, who is wanted for his alleged involvement in theft and other criminal cases in Punjab, said that he had illegally crossed over into Bangladesh in March end and worked as a driver in Dhaka for a few months.

He had earlier worked as a truck driver in Petrapole along the international border in January. 
 

