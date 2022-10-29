Use of new technologies for terror activities a challenge: India at UN meet

South Asia

Hindustan Times
29 October, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 11:53 am

Related News

Use of new technologies for terror activities a challenge: India at UN meet

Hindustan Times
29 October, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 11:53 am
At the end of his four-day visit to Washington DC, external affairs minister S Jaishankar went back home giving both India and the US credit for how far they have come. (AFP)
At the end of his four-day visit to Washington DC, external affairs minister S Jaishankar went back home giving both India and the US credit for how far they have come. (AFP)

India on Saturday warned about the threat posed by the use of varied technologies for terrorist activities as they become "cheaper and more readily available". India's Permanent Representative to UN Ruchira Kamboj said the new and emerging technologies have helped fuel economic growth and offer the possibility to reduce existing inequalities, however, they have also thrown several challenges that demand our attention and urgent action.

"The use of new technology for terrorist purposes is increasing, diversifying and evolving as varied technologies become cheaper and more readily available," Kamboj said in her opening statement on Day 2 of the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting.

"Proliferation in online activities particularly during the pandemic has given terrorists the opportunity to spread their toxic narratives honing their propaganda, particularly targeting youth and children including through gaming platforms," she added.

India is hosting the two-day anti-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The ongoing meeting in Delhi is being held under India's chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee.

Addressing the meeting, external affairs minister S Jaishankar underlined that the threat of terrorism is growing and expanding despite the UN Security Council's significant efforts in the last two decades to combat the menace. Jaishankar said that the technologies have also thrown up new challenges for governments and regulatory bodies given the "very nature of some of these technologies and the nascent regulatory environment."

"UN Security Council, in the past 2 decades, has evolved an important architecture built primarily around the Counter-Terrorism Sanctions Regime to combat this menace. This has been very effective in putting those countries on notice that had turned terrorism into a state-funded enterprise," the minister said.

"Despite this, the threat of terrorism is only growing and expanding, particularly in Asia and Africa, as successive reports of the 1267 Sanctions Committee monitoring reports have highlighted," he added.

Jaishankar further stated that the internet and social media platforms have turned into potent instruments in the toolkit of terrorists and militant groups for spreading propaganda, radicalisation and conspiracy theories aimed at destabilising societies.

"Another add-on to the existing worries for governments around the world is the use of unmanned aerial systems by terrorist groups and organised criminal networks," he added.

 

World+Biz

India / UN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Fantastic momos and where to find them

2h | Food
The then British Civil Service officer Khan Bahadur Muhammad Fazlul Karim built the Haturia House in 1920. A virtual tour of the house is available on the website. Photo: Bengal Institute.

Tour de hidden heritages of Dhaka metro

3h | Panorama
The Kamrangirchar Police Station’s small library has a mix of fiction by popular writers such as Humayun Ahmed and historical books such as Karagarer Rojnamcha and Oshomapto Attojiboni by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Libraries in police stations: Building bridges through books

1d | Panorama
'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of New Zealand-Sri Lanka match

14h | Videos
The history of salt

The history of salt

14h | Videos
Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

Fazlur Rahman Babu on acting

16h | Videos
Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

Former and current champions' fight to advance to semis

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question