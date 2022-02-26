USAID plans feasibility study to boost cross border river trade between Bangladesh-India

South Asia

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 09:50 am

Related News

USAID plans feasibility study to boost cross border river trade between Bangladesh-India

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 09:50 am
USAID plans feasibility study to boost cross border river trade between Bangladesh-India

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) is planning to take up a feasibility study on inland waterways trade possibility through the River Padma by creating a channel from Farakka itself, to reduce 400-500km distance to connect Bangladesh with India's north-eastern states.

The Cross Border Infrastructure and Connectivity Project (CBIC), which USAID proposes to take up independently, will boost faster connectivity and cost-effective cargo movement to northeast of India and Bangladesh from the current route, says Indian media.

"Currently, ships travel from Farakka link canal to Haldia on NW-1 and then to Bangladesh rivers and then move upstream Brahmaputra (NW-2) to North East and this long travel can be reduced if a link canal can be built to connect with River Padma from Bhagirathi itself from Farakka," Principal Advisor to the CBIC project Gopal Krishna told to the press recently.

"This project is still under plan stage and we are working closely with the Centre and West Bengal and the project will be taken up if there is 'no loss of water' due to the revitalized connectivity," he said.

India is often accused of low water discharge to its rivers during the dry seasons and this is a key issue during diplomatic discussions by Bangladesh.

Krishna told the members of The Bengal Chamber at Logistics Conclave that currently road transport accounts for two-thirds and the government aims to boost inland water transport as part of Gati Shakti project for a sustainable and economic mode of transport.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India with assistance from the World Bank (WB) is executing the linking of NW-1 and NW-2 through the Bangladesh-India Protocol Route (IBPR). 

It has built three multimodal jetties at India's Varanasi, Sahebgunj and Haldia to facilitate cargo movement to Varanasi for northbound cargos up to Nepal.

The CBIC principal advisor Krishna said that the first, technical feasibility study will be taken up if the pre-conditions are met and may take about nine months to complete.
 

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News / World+Biz / Trade

Bnagladesh / Indian / Inland waterway trade / USAID

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

34m | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

49m | Wheels
Yamaha building a hydrogen V8 engine for Toyota

Yamaha building a hydrogen V8 engine for Toyota

1h | Wheels
Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

14h | Videos
Indian little master beat World champion

Indian little master beat World champion

14h | Videos
Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

Prabhas-Pooja's warm chemistry on Jaan Hai Meri song

15h | Videos
Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

Anushka Sharma starts Chakda Xpress preps

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused