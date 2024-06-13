US wishes India luck with 'structural issues' in strained China ties

South Asia

Reuters
13 June, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 02:00 pm

Related News

US wishes India luck with 'structural issues' in strained China ties

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday after assuming office for a second straight term that  India would focus on finding solutions to border issues with China, which have long strained ties between the neighbours

Reuters
13 June, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 02:00 pm
India’s Foreign Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam speaks during a joint press conference with Philippines’ Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo at the Sofitel Hotel in Manila, Philippines, March 26, 2024. Photo: Jam Sta Rosa/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
India’s Foreign Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam speaks during a joint press conference with Philippines’ Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo at the Sofitel Hotel in Manila, Philippines, March 26, 2024. Photo: Jam Sta Rosa/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The United States wishes India well in its efforts to improve strained ties with China, the number-two US diplomat said on Wednesday, while cautioning that Chinese leader Xi Jinping finds it very hard to show any flexibility on territorial issues. 

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday after assuming office for a second straight term that  India would focus on finding solutions to border issues with China, which have long strained ties between the neighbours.

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, who has led US efforts to boost ties with India to push back against China's growing power, was asked at a Washington think tank about Jaishankar's comments. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I think the truth is that anytime two countries can find a degree of common space to reduce tensions, I think we have to support that," he said.

"I think we wish the Indians well in deliberations," he added, before going on to say that Washington was "very confident and comfortable" about its own bilateral relationship with India "and we want that to continue going forward."

Campbell said he would be in India next week with Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, to "advance areas of coordination." 

"I think we feel very good about this partnership," he said, while adding: "I think there are some structural issues between China and India that frankly will be difficult to resolve."

Campbell said he believed that for any rapprochement, or substantial improvement in relations with China, India would expect changes in how Beijing treats their contested borders.

"One of the things that we've seen under Xi Jinping on anything that bridges, or touches, territorial matters, I think it's very hard for the Chinese to show any flexibility, or any desire to find common ground," he said.

India and China share a 3,800 km border - much of it poorly demarcated - over which the nuclear-armed nations fought a war in 1962. They have engaged in a military standoff since July 2020 when at least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops were killed in the worst clashes in five decades.

Washington has sought to develop its ties with India in spite of some differences over issues including human rights. 

World+Biz

India / China / border tensions / China-India border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

1h | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

4h | Panorama
The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

14h | Panorama
Eggs with a cracked surface can be contaminated by salmonella and other bacteria, which can cause food poisoning if consumed. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Inside the thriving business of cracked eggs

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Apple customers will get OpenAI ChatGPT

Apple customers will get OpenAI ChatGPT

1h | Videos
The Other Crimes of Joe Biden's Son Hunter Biden

The Other Crimes of Joe Biden's Son Hunter Biden

4h | Videos
Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

Biden's decision to give dividends of Russian seized assets to Ukraine

16h | Videos
Drought destroys 80% of crops in Zimbabwe

Drought destroys 80% of crops in Zimbabwe

5h | Videos