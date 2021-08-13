US troops land in Kabul to evacuate diplomats

TBS Report
13 August, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 09:40 pm

FILE PHOTO: Members of Afghan Special Forces climb down from a humvee as they arrive at their base after heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
FILE PHOTO: Members of Afghan Special Forces climb down from a humvee as they arrive at their base after heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Lead elements of the 3,000 troop deployment sent to evacuate US embassy staff have reportedly started to arrive at Karzai international airport in Kabul.

US defence officials stated that the rest of the troops are expected to arrive over the next 24 hours, reports BBC.

The source acknowledged the Afghan capital could be threatened by Taliban forces sooner than a recent estimate of 30 days.

The official said Taliban militants now hold power in 14 provincial capitals across the country, reports BBC.

