US says ‘absolutely no truth’ in Imran Khan's acquisitions

The US State Department has said that there's "absolutely no truth" in Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's claim that Washington is behind an alleged conspiracy to overthrow his government.

Imran Khan has been claiming that his independent foreign policy has annoyed "foreign powers" and they have financed the opposition's no-trust move against him. In an address to the nation on Friday, the Pak prime minister reiterated his allegations that a senior US diplomat threatened a regime change in Pakistan, reports The Dawn.

Khan also named the official — Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in the Department of State — who allegedly threatened a regime-change in Pakistan during a meeting with the then Pakistani ambassador Asad Majeed Khan.

At a Friday evening news briefing in Washington, a journalist reminded Deputy State Department Spokesperson Jalina Porter that in his address to the nation, Khan renewed his allegation that the US had encouraged the no-confidence vote, saying that he had a diplomatic cable to prove it.

"Let me just say very bluntly there is absolutely no truth to these allegations," said Porter.

"Of course, we continue to follow these developments, and we respect and support Pakistan's constitutional process and rule of law. But again, these allegations are absolutely not true," she added.