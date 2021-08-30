US drone strike was illegal, say Taliban

South Asia

TBS Report
30 August, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 05:34 pm

Related News

US drone strike was illegal, say Taliban

In an interview with Chinese television, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the US should have reported any threat to the group instead

TBS Report
30 August, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 05:34 pm
A view of the damage at the scene of a rocket attack near the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan [EPA-EFE/STRINGER]
A view of the damage at the scene of a rocket attack near the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan [EPA-EFE/STRINGER]

The Taliban have accused the US forces in Kabul of acting illegally on foreign soil after they carried out a drone strike on Sunday, to prevent further attacks on the airport.

In an interview with Chinese television, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the US should have reported any threat to the group instead, reports the BBC.

The victims' relatives have said that 10 civilians were killed, including six children.

The US military is currently investigating the drone hit.

World+Biz

US Airstrike / Taliban / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

23h | Videos
The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

2d | Videos
Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy