US drone strike was illegal, say Taliban

A view of the damage at the scene of a rocket attack near the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan [EPA-EFE/STRINGER]

The Taliban have accused the US forces in Kabul of acting illegally on foreign soil after they carried out a drone strike on Sunday, to prevent further attacks on the airport.

In an interview with Chinese television, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the US should have reported any threat to the group instead, reports the BBC.

The victims' relatives have said that 10 civilians were killed, including six children.

The US military is currently investigating the drone hit.