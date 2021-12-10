UN decries 'escalation of grave human rights abuses' in Myanmar

South Asia

Reuters
10 December, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 05:27 pm

Related News

UN decries 'escalation of grave human rights abuses' in Myanmar

Reuters
10 December, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 05:27 pm
FILE PHOTO: Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

The United Nations human rights office said on Friday that Myanmar's military was committing grave violations including killing 11 people and setting fire to their bodies.

"We are appalled by the alarming escalation of grave human rights abuses in Myanmar," UN human rights spokesperson Rupert Colville told a Geneva briefing.

"In the last week alone, security forces have killed and burned to death 11 people, among them five minors, and rammed vehicles into protesters exercising their fundamental right to peaceful assembly."

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday that the United States was outraged by reports that Myanmar soldiers rounded up and killed 11 people in the northwestern region of Sagaing. 

There was no immediate reaction from Myanmar's military rulers to the accusations from the UN rights body.

Top News / World+Biz

Myanman / Myanmar / Myanmar activists / Myanmar anti-junta protest / Myanmar Army / Myanmar Army Rohingya Clearance Operation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

7h | Wheels
Photo: Bloomberg

Bad Blood: How a startup deceived Silicon Valley

7h | Panorama
The National Baha’i Centre is the only administrative building of the Baha’i faith in the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The tale of the Baha’i faith in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1h | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

23h | Videos
3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

23h | Videos
Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study