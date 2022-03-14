Two Bangladeshis robbed in India

Two Bangladeshis were robbed in India's Amritsar while on their way to the airport.

Mehdi Habib Chaudhry, 51, who came to India for medical treatment with his manager Mehdi Hasan, were robbed by four miscreants. The robbers fled with $4,500, Rs10,000 in and mobile phones, reports the Tribune India.

West Bengal police booked Abul Khalik of Kolkata along with his three unidentified accomplices, On the complaint of Mehdi Habib Chaudhry.

Mehdi Habib Chaudhry said he was a heart patient and came to Kolkata on 6 March for treatment with his manager Mehndi Hasan. He said they were staying at a hotel, when they met Abul Khalik, who posed as a tourist guide and lured them to visit various tourist places there. He said as they were new to the place, they hired him and visited various tourist places in Kolkata. He said four days ago, they came to Amritsar and stayed at a hotel near the bus stand.

Chaudhry added that after visiting tourist places there, Abul booked their return tickets for Kolkata. On Friday, they had their flight from Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport.

However, Abul stayed back saying that he had some work. He said he had hired a taxi for the airport. When the taxi arrived, there were three unidentified persons already present in the car. He said Abul asked them to sit in car and they moved towards the airport.

Nevertheless, Mehdi Hasan got suspicious as the location on the mobile showed some different route. When he asked and objected, the accused snatched his mobile. They took them towards Varpal Sohian Kalan and snatched the cash and dollars and their mobile phones. They pushed them outside the car and fled.

He alleged that Abul Khalik was involved with the robbers.