Two Bangladeshis robbed in India

South Asia

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 08:51 am

Two Bangladeshis robbed in India

Mehdi Habib Chaudhry, 51, who came to India for medical treatment with his manager Mehdi Hasan, were robbed by four miscreants. The robbers fled with $4,500, Rs10,000 in and mobile phones

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 08:51 am
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Two Bangladeshis were robbed in India's Amritsar while on their way to the airport.

Mehdi Habib Chaudhry, 51, who came to India for medical treatment with his manager Mehdi Hasan, were robbed by four miscreants. The robbers fled with $4,500, Rs10,000 in and mobile phones, reports the Tribune India.  

West Bengal police booked Abul Khalik of Kolkata along with his three unidentified accomplices, On the complaint of Mehdi Habib Chaudhry. 

Mehdi Habib Chaudhry said he was a heart patient and came to Kolkata on 6 March for treatment with his manager Mehndi Hasan. He said they were staying at a hotel, when they met Abul Khalik, who posed as a tourist guide and lured them to visit various tourist places there. He said as they were new to the place, they hired him and visited various tourist places in Kolkata. He said four days ago, they came to Amritsar and stayed at a hotel near the bus stand.

Chaudhry added that after visiting tourist places there, Abul booked their return tickets for Kolkata. On Friday, they had their flight from Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport.

However, Abul stayed back saying that he had some work. He said he had hired a taxi for the airport. When the taxi arrived, there were three unidentified persons already present in the car. He said Abul asked them to sit in car and they moved towards the airport.

Nevertheless, Mehdi Hasan got suspicious as the location on the mobile showed some different route. When he asked and objected, the accused snatched his mobile. They took them towards Varpal Sohian Kalan and snatched the cash and dollars and their mobile phones. They pushed them outside the car and fled.

He alleged that Abul Khalik was involved with the robbers.

Bangladesh / Top News / World+Biz

Robbing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

CopywriterPro.ai: An app that that generates advertising copies using AI

53m | Panorama
Working mothers see little to no prospect of paid leaves or other incentives in corporate jobs and the divide deepens more as the world economy is reeling from pandemic shocks. Photo: Bloomberg

What do companies owe working mothers?

22h | Panorama
Coarse rice variety in the wholesale market is not rare. But the consumers of brown rice often search for the costly, slender versions. Photo: Noor A Alam

As the middle class grows, so does the market for fancy rice

23h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of gender neutral fashion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

14h | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

14h | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

15h | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings