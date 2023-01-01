Three civilians killed in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Reuters
01 January, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 10:22 pm

Indian security forces. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Photo
Indian security forces. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Photo

At least three civilians were killed in a suspected terror attack 7-8km from Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. Two armed men allegedly fired in the Dangri village targetting three houses separated from each other by a distance of 50 metres. Four others were injured.

ADGP Mukesh Sigh said four people were injured and a search operation was launched in the area. The injured were taken to Rajouri Medical College where a local said three people were killed in the firing.

The firing took place near a higher secondary school and a Ram Temple. Eyewitnesses said that some people carrying guns came in a car and after firing they fled the spot in the same car.

On December 16, two civilians were killed in a firing incident outside a military camp in Rajouri. According to reports, the Army blamed "unidentified" terrorists for the firing and the death of the civilians but earlier officials said an Army sentry allegedly opened fire.

