Third terror attack on India's Jammu, 6 injured

Security personnel are in a position as an operation is going on after villagers in the Hiranagar area of Kathua heard some gunshots on Tuesday. Photo: ANI Photo

Security forces in India's clashed with terrorists at an army base near Doda, a town within Jammu and Kashmir last nights(11 June), said Indian police.

Five soldiers and a special police officer(SPO) were injured during the attack, says NDTV.

This is the third incident in Jammu in three days, following an attack in Kathua that injured a civilian, and another on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi, which killed nine passengers.

A terrorist was also eliminated in an encounter in Kathua last night, said Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, who is supervising the anti-terrorist operation.

On the Doda incident, he said terrorists opened fire at a joint party of police and Rashtriya Rifles at an army base in Chattargala area late last night. An encounter is underway between the security forces and the terrorists in the higher reaches, he said.

Jammu has been high on the terror radar with many of these attacks being reported from areas known to be free of terrorism.

The police said two terrorists were involved in the Kathua attack last evening and one of them has been killed. Security forces are now using drones to hunt for the second one in Hiranagar area of Kathua.

The terrorists had asked for water from several houses, raising villagers' suspicions, and opened fire when some villagers raised an alarm, the police said. One civilian was injured in the firing, clarified Mr Jain and denied reports that three people died in the Kathua attack.

"There are rumours that many people are injured and three are dead. But only one civilian was injured, other than this all information regarding hostages being held and death, are rumours," he said.

He also called the Kathua attack a "fresh infiltration" and pointed at Pakistan without naming it.

"It is our hostile neighbour who always tries to damage the peaceful environment in our country. This (Hiranagar Terror attack) appears to be a fresh infiltration," he said.

Two days earlier, a bus on its way to the Shiv Khori cave temple came under attack in Reasi. The terrorists opened fire after the bus driver refused to deboard the passengers, but lost control and fell into the gorge, the bus company's manager said. Nine people were killed and 33 injured in the incident. The attack was carried out on the directions of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Hamza, officials said.