'They are so burned out we cannot identify their bodies': 6 children killed in US airstrike in Kabul

A drone strike by the US on Sunday in Kabul, targeting an alleged suicide bomber, has killed 10 members of one family, including six children.

The US claimed was conducted on an Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP, or ISIS-K) target, reports the Al Jazeera.

The victims' age range from from two to 40 years old.

The Ahmadi and Nejrabi families had packed all their belongings, waiting for word to be escorted to Kabul airport and eventually moved to the United States.

Ramin Yousufi, a relative of the victims, said that the children who were killed were between the ages of four and 12.

He said the family was known for their charitable work for the last two decades, and that they weren't associated with Islamic State, according to the BBC.

"It's wrong, it is a brutal attack... and it's happened on wrong information," said Yousufi.

"Why have they killed our family? Our children? They are so burned out we cannot identify their bodies, their faces," he added, tearfully.

Neighbours speaking to Al Jazeera said the house, where little boys and girls had been playing a few minutes prior, turned into a "horror scene". They described human flesh stuck to the walls. Bones fallen into the bushes. Walls stained red with blood. Shattered glass everywhere.

The US maintains it conducted, "a self-defence unmanned over-the-horizon air strike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat", it said in a statement late Sunday afternoon, referring to the ISIL affiliate.

The statement went on to say US Central Command is "assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties" but that they have "no indications at this time" that civilians were killed.

That evening, the US military said it has launched investigations into the incident.