Taliban start collecting weapons from civilians in Kabul

TBS Repo
16 August, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 04:22 pm

“We understand people kept weapons for personal safety. They can now feel safe. We are not here to harm innocent civilians,” a Taliban official said

A member of the Taliban insurgent and other people stand at the site during the execution of three men in Ghazni Province April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Taliban insurgent and other people stand at the site during the execution of three men in Ghazni Province April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Taliban fighters in the Afghan capital, Kabul, start collecting weapons from civilians because people no longer need them for personal protection, a Taliban official said.

"We understand people kept weapons for personal safety. They can now feel safe. We are not here to harm innocent civilians," the official said, reports the Al Jazeera citing Reuters.

City resident Saad Mohseni, director of the MOBY group media company, said on Twitter that Taliban soldiers have come to his company compound to enquire about the weapons kept by his security team.

 

