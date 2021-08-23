Taliban names acting head of Afghan central bank

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 06:17 pm

Haji Mohammad Idris was named as acting governor of the central bank to help bring order to a war-crippled economy, which has been adrift for more than a week with banks closed and many government offices empty

Taliban forces stand guard inside Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Taliban forces stand guard inside Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

The Taliban have appointed an acting head of the Afghanistan central bank to help ease growing economic turmoil, more than a week after the Islamist movement seized the capital Kabul, a statement said.

Haji Mohammad Idris was named as acting governor of the central bank to help bring order to a war-crippled economy, which has been adrift for more than a week with banks closed and many government offices empty, reports the Al Jazeera.

He was expected to help organise institutions and address the economic issues facing the population, a statement from Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

