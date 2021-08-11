Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days, take it over in 90 - US intelligence
The new assessment was a result of the rapid gains the Taliban had been making around the country
US intelligence now assesses that the Taliban could isolate Afghanistan's capital Kabul in 30 days and potentially take it over in 90 days, a US defense official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the new assessment was a result of the rapid gains the Taliban had been making around the country.