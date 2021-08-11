Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days, take it over in 90 - US intelligence

An Afghan National Army soldier sits on a back of an army vehicle at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

US intelligence now assesses that the Taliban could isolate Afghanistan's capital Kabul in 30 days and potentially take it over in 90 days, a US defense official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the new assessment was a result of the rapid gains the Taliban had been making around the country.