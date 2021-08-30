Taliban arrest top Afghan cleric

The Taliban have arrested an influential Afghan cleric who acted an advisor to the ousted president, Ashraf Ghani.

Maulvi Mohammad Sardar Zadran was the former head of Afghanistan's national council of religious scholars, the country's largest religious organisation, reports the BBC.

His son said he had been seized by the Taliban in Khost province. A photo has been released appearing to show Mr Sardar Zadran blindfolded and seated.

The cleric has a large following and is reported to have called for a revolt against the Taliban.