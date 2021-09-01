Taliban approve Afghanistan’s first cricket Test since takeover

South Asia

TBS Repor
01 September, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 10:33 pm

The Test match, to be played in Hobart from 27 November to 1 December, was scheduled for last year but was put off due to the Covid-19 pandemic and international travel restrictions

Taliban forces patrol a street in Herat, Afghanistan August 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Taliban forces patrol a street in Herat, Afghanistan August 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

The Taliban have approved Afghanistan's first cricket Test since their takeover, raising hopes that international matches will continue as usual.

"We have got approval to send the team to Australia," chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board Hamid Shinwari said, reports the Al Jazeera citing AFP news agency.

The Test match, to be played in Hobart from 27 November to 1 December, was scheduled for last year but was put off due to the Covid-19 pandemic and international travel restrictions.

