Taiwan referendums fail in major setback for opposition

South Asia

Reuters
18 December, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 08:10 pm

Related News

Taiwan referendums fail in major setback for opposition

The defeat of the referendums comes as Taipei faces growing military and political pressure from Beijing, and is a boost for President Tsai Ing-wen - re-elected by a landslide last year on vows to stand up to China

Reuters
18 December, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 08:10 pm
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen attends a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally on the eve of the referendum in Taipei, Taiwan December 17, 2021. REUTERS/I-Hwa Cheng
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen attends a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally on the eve of the referendum in Taipei, Taiwan December 17, 2021. REUTERS/I-Hwa Cheng

Taiwan's opposition suffered a major setback on Saturday after voters rejected four referendums it had championed as a show of no confidence in the government.

The defeat of the referendums comes as Taipei faces growing military and political pressure from Beijing, and is a boost for President Tsai Ing-wen - re-elected by a landslide last year on vows to stand up to China.

China claims the democratically ruled island as its own territory.

Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang, or KMT, which traditionally favours close ties with Beijing, is hoping to make a comeback in key mayoral elections late next year.

Saturday's two most contentious referendums asked whether to ban imports of pork containing the leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine on safety grounds, and whether to relocate a planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to protect a reef.

The government approved the pork imports last year, hoping to remove a stumbling block for a free trade deal with the United States, where ractopamine is widely used, and show it is a reliable trade partner.

It says the LNG terminal will secure energy supplies for the semiconductor-producing island, hit by power cuts in May.

Government officials have said the LNG terminal will be moved further offshore to minimise the impact on the reef, but Saturday's referendum sought a complete relocation.

Turnout on Saturday was low, but the government welcomed the referendums' defeat.

"Taiwan's people want to go out into the world, and are willing to actively participate in the international community," Tsai told reporters, referring to the pork vote.

Her government hopes the result will also bolster its case to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP.

Asked about the vote, an official at the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto US embassy in the absence of formal diplomatic relations, said: "We will continue to seek constructive engagement with Taiwan on issues that affect exports of US food and agricultural products."

KMT Chairman Eric Chu, who assumed the role in September on a promise to revitalise party fortunes, apologised for the failure.

"Let's not be discouraged. Let's continue to work hard. We will always stand with the people. We must always represent the people's opinions and oppose the democratic dictatorship of the government," he said.

Cold weather could have been to blame for the low turnout, he added.

The KMT had also asked voters to approve a third issue, to restart a mothballed nuclear plant, saying that was the best way to ensure energy supplies. The government wants to phase out nuclear power.

Top News / World+Biz

Taiwan / Taiwan referendums

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

8h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

8h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

8h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

1d | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

1d | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

1d | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec