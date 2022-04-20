Sri Lanka town under curfew, foreign concern over killing

South Asia

BSS/AFP
20 April, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 12:13 pm

Related News

Sri Lanka town under curfew, foreign concern over killing

BSS/AFP
20 April, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 12:13 pm
Sri Lankan police officers with tear gas guns walk along a main road as people protest against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a residential area after the government imposed a curfew following a clash between police and protestors near the President&#039;s residence during a protest amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan police officers with tear gas guns walk along a main road as people protest against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a residential area after the government imposed a curfew following a clash between police and protestors near the President's residence during a protest amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Police kept up a curfew in central Sri Lanka on Wednesday, a day after the killing of an anti-government demonstrator in escalating protests across the island triggered international condemnation.

The government promised investigations into allegations that police used excessive force to disperse people protesting high fuel prices and demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation over the worsening economic crisis.

Sri Lanka is in the grip of its worst economic downturn since independence in 1948, with regular blackouts, severe shortages of fuel and other goods and record inflation causing widespread misery.

"I have already initiated an inquiry into the conduct of officers at Rambukkana," police chief Chandana Wickramaratne said in a statement as he ordered an indefinite curfew in the area.

The crowd was about to set alight a diesel tanker when officers opened fire to disperse in Rambukkana, 95 kilometres (60 miles) east of the capital, police said in an earlier statement.

In the first fatal clash since anti-government protests broke out this month, at least 29 people including 11 policemen were wounded, officials said.

Top Colombo-based envoys, including those from the US, Britain and Canada, expressed concern over the police shooting and called for restraint from all sides as Sri Lanka opens bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund in Washington.

"A full, transparent investigation is essential and the people's right to peaceful protest must be upheld," US ambassador Julie Chung said.

The British High Commissioner Sarah Hulton added: "I condemn violence in all forms and call for restraint."

And her Canadian counterpart David McKinnon said that "those instigating violence must be accountable".

Within hours, police fired tear gas to break up another protest in the south of the island, but there were no immediate reports of casualties, officials and residents said.

Police moved to disperse people occupying a main road and holding up traffic in Matara, 160 kilometres (100 miles) south of Colombo, residents said.

Across the country, there were protests against Tuesday's sharp increase in fuel prices and the shortage of diesel and petrol as the government seeks three to four billion dollars from the IMF to overcome its balance-of-payments crisis and boost depleted reserves.

Trade unions have called a general strike on Wednesday to protest rising living costs.

Public transport fares are set to rise by 35 percent on Wednesday after diesel was raised by nearly 65 percent the day before. Bread has gone up nearly 30 percent.

In the capital Colombo, a large crowd has been camped outside the President's seafront office since April 9, demanding the leader step down.

Rajapaksa acknowledged public anger over the ruling family's mismanagement on Monday, after appointing a new cabinet to try to assuage fury over the crisis.

Sri Lanka's economic meltdown came after the coronavirus pandemic torpedoed vital revenue from tourism and remittances and the government last week announced a default on huge foreign debt.

Top News / World+Biz

Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka crisis / Sri Lanka economic crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

33m | Magazine
3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

33m | Magazine
3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

33m | Magazine
Photo: Colleced

5 super tasty recipes to try this Ramadan 

33m | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

15h | Videos
Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

15h | Videos
Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

17h | Videos
Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Dhaka airport third terminal construction outpaces target