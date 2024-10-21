Rupee flat, wedged between outflows and state-run banks' offers

South Asia

Reuters
21 October, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 01:40 pm

Related News

Rupee flat, wedged between outflows and state-run banks' offers

The rupee was at 84.07 against the US dollar as of 10:30 am IST, compared to its close at 84.0650 in the previous session

Reuters
21 October, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 01:40 pm
A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/ File Photo
A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/ File Photo

The Indian rupee was nearly unchanged on Monday as pressure on account of outflows was blunted by dollar offers from state-run banks, with traders expecting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to defend the currency against sharp declines.

The rupee was at 84.07 against the US dollar as of 10:30 am IST, compared to its close at 84.0650 in the previous session.

The local unit declined to its all-time low of 84.0775 on Friday, but its losses were contained on account of intervention by the RBI.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The rupee has remained under pressure through much of October due to a sharp pickup in outflows from local stocks and elevated oil prices earlier this month.

While oil prices have since cooled, foreign outflows from local stocks are on track for a record monthly high, having touched $9.2 billion in October so far.

Despite the sharp upswing in outflows, the rupee has outperformed most of its Asian peers this month as routine central bank interventions have prevented sharp losses.

On Monday, state-run banks were spotted offering dollars near 84.07 levels, most likely on behalf of the RBI, a trader at a foreign bank said.

The rupee is likely to stay under pressure through much of the session but it is unlikely that the RBI will let it weaken below 84.10, the trader added.

The RBI's interventions are "evident from the significant drop in (FX) reserves," Amit Pabari, managing director at FX advisory firm CR forex, said.

India's foreign exchange reserves dropped to a one-month low of $690.43 billion as of Oct. 11, central bank data showed.

Asian currencies and the dollar index were largely rangebound, while US bond yields were a tad higher during Asia trade.

World+Biz / Global Economy

India / Indian rupee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

50m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

1h | Videos
Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

25m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

2h | Videos