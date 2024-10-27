Reuters exposé of hack-for-hire world is back online after Indian court ruling

South Asia

Reuters
27 October, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 12:26 pm

Related News

Reuters exposé of hack-for-hire world is back online after Indian court ruling

The article, originally published on Nov. 16, 2023, and titled “How an Indian startup hacked the world,” detailed the origins and operations of a New Delhi-based cybersecurity firm called Appin

Reuters
27 October, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 12:26 pm
A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration
A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

Reuters News has restored to its website an investigation into mercenary hacking after a New Delhi court lifted a takedown order it issued last year.

The article, originally published on Nov. 16, 2023, and titled "How an Indian startup hacked the world," detailed the origins and operations of a New Delhi-based cybersecurity firm called Appin. Reuters found that Appin grew from an educational startup to a hack-for-hire powerhouse that stole secrets from executives, politicians and wealthy elites around the globe.

Prior to publication, a group calling itself the Association of Appin Training Centers filed suit in a New Delhi district court to prevent the report from running. In court filings, the association claimed it was the successor to Appin's network of educational franchises in India. It accused Reuters of damaging the reputations of these schools and their students, claims the news agency denies.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Asked for comment Friday morning India time, a lawyer for the plaintiff said they weren't being given enough time to respond, but noted that there were multiple proceedings pending between their client and Reuters. By Saturday evening India time, the attorney hadn't replied.

The district court granted the association an initial injunction, then ordered Reuters to take down the article on Dec. 4, 2023. Reuters removed the published report from its website while it appealed that takedown order.

On Oct. 3, 2024, the same court vacated the injunction, noting that "as yet, the plaintiff has not been able to show any prima facie case to make interference in the process of journalism."

The lawsuit remains pending.

 

World+Biz

India / Reuters / Appin / Hackers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

52m | Videos
What Mirza Fakhrul said about the removal of the President

What Mirza Fakhrul said about the removal of the President

1h | Videos
Joint forces detain 45 over robbery, mugging in Mohammadpur

Joint forces detain 45 over robbery, mugging in Mohammadpur

2h | Videos
All the henchmen of Sheikh Hasina will be tried: Sarjis Alam

All the henchmen of Sheikh Hasina will be tried: Sarjis Alam

2h | Videos