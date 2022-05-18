Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Indian SC orders release of convict AG Perarivalan

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 11:35 am

The Indian Supreme Court Wednesday ordered the release of AG Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

According to media reports, Perarivalan alias Arivu was 19-years-old when he was arrested on 11 June 1991.

He was accused of having bought two 9-volt 'Golden Power' battery cells for Sivarasan, the LTTE man who masterminded the conspiracy. The batteries were used in the bomb that killed Rajiv Gandhi on May 21 that year.

