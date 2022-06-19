Rahul Gandhi turns 52, urges party workers to not celebrate amid Agnipath stir

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi turned 52 on Sunday and a day before he urged his party workers to not celebrate his birthday amid the ongoing protests across the country against the Centre's Agnipath scheme.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted a statement of Rahul Gandhi in which the Wayanad MP appealed to party workers to not hold any celebration on the occasion of his birthday.

"I appeal to all Congress workers and my well-wishers across the country not to hold any kind of celebrations on the occasion of my birthday. The prevailing circumstances in the country are worrying. Crores of youth are anguished. We should share the pain of the youth and their families and stand with them," the statement read.

Rahul Gandhi, who is facing an ED probe in connection with the National Herald case, has been raising his voice against the Agnipath scheme in which the government will recruit youngsters into the military for a period of four years. Rahul Gandhi will again face ED questioning on Monday as he was allowed a few days of relaxation because of Sonia Gandhi's health condition.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi will have to accept the demand of the youth and withdraw the Agnipath scheme the way he had rolled back the farm laws after a year-long protest of the farmers. "I had said earlier also that the prime minister will have to withdraw the black farm laws. In the same manner, he will have to accept the demand of the youth of the country by becoming 'maafiveer' and take back the 'Agnipath' scheme," Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi who is in hospital issued a statement on Saturday urging the youth to protest against the Agnipath scheme in a peaceful manner. "It is unfortunate that the government has announced a new armed forces' recruitment policy, which is completely directionless and it has done so while ignoring your voices," she said.