Rahul Gandhi appears for day 3 of ED questioning as Congress protests continue

Police detain a woman Congress worker during a protest outside the AICC office against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (PTI) Photo: Hindustan Times

Massive protests broke out in Delhi yet again as Rahul Gandhi appeared on Wednesday for the third day of questioning at the Enforcement Directorate office in the National Herald case.

"Are we terrorists? Why are you scared of us? They are using police force against Congress leaders and workers," senior party leader and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was quoted as saying by news agency ANI amid high drama near the Congress headquarters.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel was seen sitting on dharna in support of Gandhi. Earlier on Tuesday morning, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had slammed the BJP over the ED summons to the ex Congress chief.

This is the third straight day that barricades were set up in central Delhi near the Congress headquarters at Akbar Road amid huge police presence. Leaders were detained and cops had to resort to the use of force in the midst of scene of confrontations.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, dramatic scenes unfolded as women workers of the party were seen raising slogans while they were dragged by police personnel. "Rahul Gandhi zindabad! (Long live Rahul Gandhi)," some of them shouted as women officers resorted to use of force.

#WATCH | Women leaders and workers of Congress protest outside the party office in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi is appearing before ED for the third consecutive day today in connection with the National Herald case. pic.twitter.com/VsIVUUG1ya— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

Gandhi was questioned on Monday and Tuesday in the National Herald Case for over 10 hours. He met Sonia Gandhi at Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital.

The Congress has been alleging a misuse of the central probe agencies by the BJP.

Congress leader Deepender S Hooda tweeted earlier this morning that his house was sealed by the Delhi Police. "Since this morning my Delhi residence has been sealed by Delhi Police, hundreds of supporters are present along with family at home…Is it a crime to hold a peaceful march in Delhi?" he tweeted in Hindi along with a video.