Rahul Gandhi appears for day 3 of ED questioning as Congress protests continue

South Asia

Hindustan Times
15 June, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 04:03 pm

Related News

Rahul Gandhi appears for day 3 of ED questioning as Congress protests continue

Hindustan Times
15 June, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 04:03 pm
Police detain a woman Congress worker during a protest outside the AICC office against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (PTI) Photo: Hindustan Times
Police detain a woman Congress worker during a protest outside the AICC office against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (PTI) Photo: Hindustan Times

Massive protests broke out in Delhi yet again as Rahul Gandhi appeared on Wednesday for the third day of questioning at the Enforcement Directorate office in the National Herald case.

"Are we terrorists? Why are you scared of us? They are using police force against Congress leaders and workers," senior party leader and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was quoted as saying by news agency ANI amid high drama near the Congress headquarters.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel was seen sitting on dharna in support of Gandhi. Earlier on Tuesday morning, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had slammed the BJP over the ED summons to the ex Congress chief.

This is the third straight day that barricades were set up in central Delhi near the Congress headquarters at Akbar Road amid huge police presence. Leaders were detained and cops had to resort to the use of force in the midst of scene of confrontations.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, dramatic scenes unfolded as women workers of the party were seen raising slogans while they were dragged by police personnel. "Rahul Gandhi zindabad! (Long live Rahul Gandhi)," some of them shouted as women officers resorted to use of force.

Gandhi was questioned on Monday and Tuesday in the National Herald Case for over 10 hours. He met Sonia Gandhi at Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital.

The Congress has been alleging a misuse of the central probe agencies by the BJP.

Congress leader Deepender S Hooda tweeted earlier this morning that his house was sealed by the Delhi Police. "Since this morning my Delhi residence has been sealed by Delhi Police, hundreds of supporters are present along with family at home…Is it a crime to hold a peaceful march in Delhi?" he tweeted in Hindi along with a video.

Top News

Rahul Gandhi / Congress / Protests

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

If AI ever becomes sentient, it will let us know

2h | Panorama
2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

3h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

‘Stability in India is also in the interest of the neighbours, including Bangladesh’

5h | Panorama
Gouromoti, Amrapali, Bari-4 and Banana are the main mango variants in Sohel Rana’s orchard. Photo: Masum Billah

How embracing new variants turned Naogaon into the new ‘mango capital’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New technology to develop antioxidant rich mutton

New technology to develop antioxidant rich mutton

1h | Videos
This artist creates art using unusual materials

This artist creates art using unusual materials

2h | Videos
More sleep or less sleep, which will people choose?

More sleep or less sleep, which will people choose?

6h | Videos
Extra curriculum - beneficial or a waste time?

Extra curriculum - beneficial or a waste time?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

5
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

6
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market