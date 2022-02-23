Protesting Pakistani fishermen block Karachi port

South Asia

Reuters
23 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 05:18 pm

Protesting Pakistani fishermen block Karachi port

Reuters
23 February, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 05:18 pm
Protesting Pakistani fishermen block Karachi port

Protesting fishermen blockaded Karachi port, assembling their trawlers across the main channel to halt all traffic in and out of Pakistan's busiest port, officials said on Wednesday.

Karachi is the most important port in the country for movement of commodities and vehicles, and the disruption prompted the city's business chamber to raise its concern that some vessels could turn away to avoid the costs of delay.

The fishermen from Sindh province were protesting restrictions on them entering the waters off neighboring Balochistan province.

"I hope talks to resolve the issue will resume on Wednesday afternoon," Mahmood Maulvi, advisor to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Maritime Affairs, told Reuters.

An earlier round of talks failed on Tuesday.

Port Qasim, which handles most container traffic and lies to the east of Karachi, was functioning normally, but the business community in Pakistan's economic hub were worried that shipping companies would seek to avoid a port backed up with vessels waiting to be handled.

"If this continues there are fears that some ships might return to the high seas," Muhammad Idress, president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), said in a statement.

"This causes huge losses to the economy and business community," he added.

There were mass protests by fishermen and ordinary people in the Baluchistan port city of Gwadar in December, to press demands for authorities to take action against illegal trawling by Chinese commercial fishing trawlers, and vessels from Sindh.

They were also protesting over a lack of basic facilities like power and water, and the restrictions on their movement and access to the sea resulting from the high level of security for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that runs through the province.

To end the month-long protest, the provincial government agreed to most of the demands.

The fisheries department, coast guard and Maritime Security Agency are carrying out joint patrols to stop trawlers from Sindh coming into Balochistan waters.

Authorities in Balochistan detained around half a dozen fishing trawlers from Sindh last week, Tariq-ur-Rehman, Director General Balochistan Fisheries department said.

It was unclear what action was being taken to prevent Chinese fishing vessels for entering.

World+Biz

Karachi port / Pakistani fishermen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

6h | Panorama
There is a national park situated inside the capital city of Nairobi, which is so surreal because you have this huge landmass full of wild animals but you can still see tall buildings nearby. Photo: Collected

8 reasons Kenya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s bucket list

6h | Explorer
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka has been dependent on China, our sources are diversified

7h | Panorama
A 70 percent stake of The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka has been leased to China for 99 years Photo_ Bloomberg

What does the world think?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

58m | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1h | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1h | Videos
Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused