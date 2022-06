Priyanka Gandhi, a leader of India's main opposition Congress party waves during a protest after the death of a rape victim, in Noida, India, October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has recently tested positive for Covid-19.

The news comes only a day after her mother and party president, Sonia Gandhi, also tested positive, reports Economic Times.

She shared the results on Twitter.