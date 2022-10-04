Policy commitments made by Pakistan to continue to apply -IMF representative

South Asia

Reuters
04 October, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 10:22 am

Related News

Policy commitments made by Pakistan to continue to apply -IMF representative

Reuters
04 October, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 10:22 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The resident representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday that policy commitments made by Pakistani authorities to resume the support programme continue to apply.

"Policy commitments made by the Pakistani authorities as part of the Seventh and Eighth review under their IMF-support program continue to apply," IMF representative in Islamabad Esther Pérez Ruiz told Reuters.

She said policy discussions, including how to target support to those affected by the floods while maintaining macroeconomic stability, will commence in coming weeks after the damage assessment report becomes available.

World+Biz

IMF / Pakistan / Pakistan economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

1h | Habitat
An injured spectator being carried away from the stadium. Photo: AP

Indonesian football tragedy was 'an accident waiting to happen'

1h | Panorama
The south gateway of the Bara Katara and its remaining wings have been altered into warehouses and shops to such an extent that the great relic from Mughal era is now beyond recognition. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

From Bara Katra to Jahaj Bari: Laws fail to protect Dhaka’s vanishing heritage

2h | Panorama
Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

Why China needs to reconsider its strategy vis-a-vis the Myanmar Junta

18h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

1h | Videos
Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

14h | Videos
What to do if Facebook ID gets hacked

What to do if Facebook ID gets hacked

2h | Videos
Wedding goods market turning around

Wedding goods market turning around

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

4
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

5
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

6
Photo: BCB
Sports

Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch