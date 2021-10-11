PM Modi to launch Indian Space Association today

PM Modi to launch Indian Space Association today

The launch of Indian Space Association will take place virtually where the Indian prime minister will also interact with representatives of the space industry

The Indian Space Association will aspire to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry, the Prime Minister's Office said. (Representative Photo/PTI)

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will launch the Indian Space Association (ISPA) on Monday.

The virtual inauguration ceremony will be held at 11am, said a tweet from the prime minister's official handle.

He will also interact with representatives of the space industry on the occasion.

In a release, the prime minister's office said that ISPA is a premier industry association of space and satellite companies, which aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry.

"It will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies," it added.

