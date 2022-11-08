Pakistan police name lone shooter in gun attack on ex-premier Khan

South Asia

Reuters
08 November, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 07:19 pm

Related News

Pakistan police name lone shooter in gun attack on ex-premier Khan

Reuters
08 November, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 07:19 pm
FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a news conference after he was wounded following a shooting incident during a long march in Wazirabad, at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital &amp; Research Centre in Lahore, Pakistan November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a news conference after he was wounded following a shooting incident during a long march in Wazirabad, at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Lahore, Pakistan November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Pakistani police on Tuesday opened a criminal investigation into a failed assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan and said just one shooter was involved.

Khan, 70, has suggested that there could be two people who shot at him at anti-government rally in the eastern city of Wazirabad last Thursday.

The former cricket star, who has been pressing for early elections since being ousted as premier after losing a parliament vote in April, is recovering from leg wounds at his home in Lahore city.

Police identified the suspect as Mohammad Naveed, man in his 30s.

A copy of the police report, which was seen by Reuters, said a man in the crowd near Khan had taken out a pistol and started shooting, wounding Khan and 10 other people, one of whom later died.

Police said the suspected shooter was arrested after Khan supporter Ibtesam Hasan overpowered him and threw off his aim.

Regional police chief Akhtar Abbas told Reuters that a criminal investigation had been launched after registration of a formal case.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday the suspect was self-motivated.

"The things we got from his cell phone showed that he was fully motivated, fully committed," he told a news conference.

Reuters journalists last Friday visited the district of Wazirabad where the suspect lived in a dingy house with his widowed mother, wife and two sons - the youngest just two weeks old.

Police confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday this was the same man as the suspect Mohammad Naveed named in the case.

Neighbours said he had this year returned from Saudi Arabia where had worked as plumber for several years.

They described him as a quiet person and that his connection with the attack came as a surprise, although he had shown some signs of religiosity since his return to Pakistan.

"I knew him since his childhood, he had no bad habits, his act just shocked us," said neighbour Mohammad Saddiq, adding the man lately had preached to him about saying his prayers.

He attended neighbourhood mosque and had recently objected to a music event at a nearby school, asking to ensure music was not played at prayer time.

Khan said in a Tweet on Tuesday the police case was "farcical".

He has accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and intelligence official Major-General Faisal Nasser and planning to assassinate him. The government and military have denied this.

Khan launched what is known as a long-march protest rally from Lahore to the capital on Oct. 28, which his party said will resume on Thursday at the same place where he was attacked.

Khan supporters blocked roads near the capital Islamabad on Tuesday, disrupting traffic and forcing schools to close.

Top News / World+Biz

Imran Khan / Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan / Pakistan / Pakistan long march

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate outside the US Supreme Court the day after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women&#039;s Health Organisation abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Washington, US, 25 June, 2022. Photo: Reuters

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

8h | Panorama
Zia Uddin surfed through the pest-cleaning industry for a decade before opening his own company Noha Pest Control Service in 2019. Currently, there are more than 50 pest control service companies in the capital. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The surprising science and commerce of pest control

11h | Panorama
Behind the idea of creating Ananta Terraces within Dhaka lies the ambition to give its dwellers an elite address. Photo: Courtesy

Ananta Terraces: Why build a building, when you can build an entire city?

11h | Habitat
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

Dr Iftekharuzzaman: Our concern is whether the IMF loan conditions will promote public interest or not

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

ICRC, CRP empowering physically challenged through sports

3h | Videos
Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans target big midterm triumph

6h | Videos
ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

1d | Videos
Padma Studio: Then and now

Padma Studio: Then and now

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation