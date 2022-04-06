Pakistan PM attempted to sack Army chief, says PTI's former party member

Pakistan PM attempted to sack Army chief, says PTI's former party member

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Bajwa speaks at the Islamabad Security Dialogue on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Bajwa speaks at the Islamabad Security Dialogue on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

Amir Liaquat Hussain, a disgruntled leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan attempted to remove Pakistan Chief of the Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa and that he witnessed it, The News reported.

In a video message which went viral on social media, he said the prime minster discussed the matter with him and the PM said, "I am going to remove COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa." He claimed that he knew many secrets and if he made them public, it would create a rumpus.

He said that there was no truth in the existence of any threat letter. The alleged 'threat letter' claimed by the PM Khan was written by Asad Qaiser and Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also involved in the scheme. He also warned President Arif Alvi to refrain from issuing baseless directives from the Presidency.

