Pakistan forms commission to probe ‘foreign conspiracy’

Pakistan Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that the incumbent government has decided to form a commission to probe the alleged 'foreign conspiracy' behind the no-confidence resolution filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan by the opposition.

Talking to the media following the cabinet meeting, the minister stated that the commission will be headed by Lt General (retd) Tariq Khan.

He said that the commission would show that the communique does exist, after the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif claimed that it was fake, reports Tribine.

According to Fawad, the commission would also investigate if the threat of a "regime change" is present in the communique.

"Thirdly, it will aim to discover who were the local handlers who took this plan further and where the conspiracy originated from," he said, adding that it was impossible for all MNAs to be involved in it.

The minister further said that the government will present the record and witnesses of the 'foreign conspiracy' against Prime Minister Imran Khan to all parliamentarians.

"The original records will be given to MNAs as well as those sacrificed for the no-confidence cause, and if they still continue with the vote then the people of Pakistan will decide who stands where," Fawad said.

Comparing Mir Jafar giving way to the East India Company – which ultimately led to British rule across the subcontinent – to the current situation in Pakistan, Fawad claimed that if the country did not defend its independence, then it would return to slavery.

The minister maintained that an "imported, selected government" would be imposed and controlled from outside the country, rendering Pakistan unable to make its own decisions.

The decision to form the committee comes ahead of the no-trust vote session in the lower house, ordered by the Supreme Court for tomorrow after it set aside NA Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling dismissing the no-confidence resolution filed against PM Imran.