Pakistan forms commission to probe ‘foreign conspiracy’

South Asia

TBS Report
08 April, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2022, 08:09 pm

Related News

Pakistan forms commission to probe ‘foreign conspiracy’

Fawad says commission to be formed under Lt Gen (retd) Tariq Khan; record to be presented to all parliamentarians

TBS Report
08 April, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2022, 08:09 pm
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, October 27. PHOTO: PID/FILE
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, October 27. PHOTO: PID/FILE

Pakistan Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that the incumbent government has decided to form a commission to probe the alleged 'foreign conspiracy' behind the no-confidence resolution filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan by the opposition.

Talking to the media following the cabinet meeting, the minister stated that the commission will be headed by Lt General (retd) Tariq Khan.

He said that the commission would show that the communique does exist, after the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif claimed that it was fake, reports Tribine.

According to Fawad, the commission would also investigate if the threat of a "regime change" is present in the communique.

"Thirdly, it will aim to discover who were the local handlers who took this plan further and where the conspiracy originated from," he said, adding that it was impossible for all MNAs to be involved in it.

The minister further said that the government will present the record and witnesses of the 'foreign conspiracy' against Prime Minister Imran Khan to all parliamentarians.

"The original records will be given to MNAs as well as those sacrificed for the no-confidence cause, and if they still continue with the vote then the people of Pakistan will decide who stands where," Fawad said.

Comparing Mir Jafar giving way to the East India Company – which ultimately led to British rule across the subcontinent – to the current situation in Pakistan, Fawad claimed that if the country did not defend its independence, then it would return to slavery.

The minister maintained that an "imported, selected government" would be imposed and controlled from outside the country, rendering Pakistan unable to make its own decisions.

The decision to form the committee comes ahead of the no-trust vote session in the lower house, ordered by the Supreme Court for tomorrow after it set aside NA Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling dismissing the no-confidence resolution filed against PM Imran.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Pakistan foreign conspiracy / no confidence vote

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Syed Abdul Hamid. Illustration: TBS

Poor services at home driving patients for overseas treatment

1h | Health
Illustration: TBS

Tales of a homecoming

11h | Panorama
Although Bangladesh&#039;s per capita GDP exceeded that of India in current USD, it still lags India by 22 percentage points in terms of purchasing power parity. Photo: TBS

In terms of purchasing power parity, Bangladesh still has a long way to go

13h | Panorama
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

13h | Features

More Videos from TBS

No-confidence vote to be held on Saturday

No-confidence vote to be held on Saturday

11h | Videos
Read book to succeed

Read book to succeed

12h | Videos
Chile's scientists unearth cemetery of pterosaurs remain

Chile's scientists unearth cemetery of pterosaurs remain

12h | Videos
Types of cheese

Types of cheese

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!