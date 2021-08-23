Pakistan FM urges Afghan political agreement

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) office in Islamabad, Pakistan June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Salahuddin

Pakistan's foreign minister has urged the Taliban and other leaders in neighboring Afghanistan to try to reach an inclusive political settlement as soon as possible.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi issued the appeal at a news conference ahead of his upcoming visit to several regional countries, including Iran, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, reports the Al Jazeera.

Qureshi said it was a good sign that the Taliban were already talking to some other Afghan leaders, including former president Hamid Karzai.