Pakistan to cut government expenses by 15% in austerity drive

South Asia

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 09:31 pm

Related News

Pakistan to cut government expenses by 15% in austerity drive

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 09:31 pm
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks at a news conference, during a summit on climate resilience in Pakistan, months after deadly floods in the country, at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, January 9, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks at a news conference, during a summit on climate resilience in Pakistan, months after deadly floods in the country, at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, January 9, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Pakistan's government will cut back allowances and travel expenses of ministers and advisers as part of an austerity drive that will save it 200 billion rupees ($766 million) a year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday.

The belt tightening comes as Islamabad - which is facing a balance of payment crisis - thrashes out a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure funds worth $1 billion which have been pending since late last year over policy issues.

Sharif said all federal ministries and government offices have been directed to reduce expenditure by 15% and that he had asked his ministers and advisers to forgo salaries, allowances, luxury cars, foreign trips and business class travel.

Ministers agreed to the measures voluntarily, he said.

"These austerity measures will save us 200 billion rupee annually," Sharif told a news conference in Islamabad.

The South Asian nation hopes to secure funds from the IMF soon, Sharif said, adding the stringent measures were part of the requirements the lender had asked Pakistan to fulfil before finalising a deal.

Talks between Pakistan and the IMF are due to conclude this week, officials say.

Before the talks the IMF had asked Pakistan to take a host of prior actions, which included withdrawal of subsidies, hiking energy tariffs, and raising extra revenues.

($1 = 261.2400 Pakistani rupees)

Top News / World+Biz / Global Economy

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif / Pakistan / Pakistan economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

1d | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

1d | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

9h | TBS Stories
History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

1d | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

1d | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

4
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

5
BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday
Banking

BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat