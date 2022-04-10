Pak National Assembly to to elect new PM on Monday

Pakistan's National Assembly will meet again on Monday (11 April) to elect a new prime minister after Imran Khan was removed from the position of primeir through a no-confidence vote.

Proceedings of the Pakistan National Assembly were adjourned in the early hours of Sunday.

The nomination papers for the new prime minister of Pakistan may be submitted by 2 pm on Sunday and the scrutiny would be done by 3 pm, Ayaz Sadiq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who was chairing the crucial session, said.

Saqiq summoned the session on Monday at 11 am and said the new premier would be elected then.

However, the National Assembly of Pakistan later informed on its official Twitter account that the House will meet at 2 pm.

"The Sitting of the National Assembly will meet again on Monday, the 11th April, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. instead of 11:00 a.m," it tweeted.