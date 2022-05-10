Outgoing Sri Lankan PM evacuated by troops

South Asia

BSS/AFP
10 May, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 10:14 am

Related News

Outgoing Sri Lankan PM evacuated by troops

BSS/AFP
10 May, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 10:14 am
Sri Lanka&#039;s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa reacts during his swearing in ceremony as the new Prime Minister, at Kelaniya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa reacts during his swearing in ceremony as the new Prime Minister, at Kelaniya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/File Photo

Heavily armed troops evacuated outgoing Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa from his official residence in Colombo on Tuesday after thousands of protesters breached the main gate.

Protesters who forced their way into the capital's "Temple Trees" residence then attempted to storm the main two-storey building where Rajapaksa was holed up with his immediate family.

"After a pre-dawn operation, the former PM and his family were evacuated to safety by the army," a top security official told AFP. "At least 10 petrol bombs were thrown into the compound."

Rajapaksa's evacuation to an undisclosed location followed a day of violent protests in which five people, including a lawmaker, were killed and nearly 200 wounded.

The security official said police kept up a barrage of tear gas and fired warning shots in the air to hold back mobs at all three entrances to the colonial-era building, a key symbol of state power.

Dozens of homes of top Rajapaksa loyalists were torched elsewhere in the curfew-bound country, which has been under a state of emergency since Friday.

The emergency order from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the outgoing premier's younger brother, gave sweeping powers to the military as protests demanding the duo's resignation escalated over the country's worst-ever economic crisis.

Protestors and Sri Lankan religious leaders blamed the former prime minister for instigating the family's supporters to attack unarmed protestors on Monday, sparking retaliatory attacks.

World+Biz

Mahinda Rajapaksa / Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa / Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa / Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Worshipers bowing in front of the Granth Sahib inside the prayer hall. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gurdwara Nanak Shahi: A structure that holds the memory of Sikhs in Bangladesh

26m | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

‘Preventing money laundering is simply a matter of political goodwill’

46m | Panorama
After the completion of the training phase, the women are connected to urban buyers and Protibha forwards the orders, placed on their online marketplace, to the women. Photo: Courtesy

Protibha: Helping marginalised women realise their potential

4h | Panorama
Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

Farhan Akhtar to star in Marvel superhero series

2h | Videos
Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

13h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

21h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021