Odisha sounds cyclone alert, asks district authorities to be prepared

The Odisha government on Thursday issued an alert of a possible cyclone over the Bay of Bengal, asking the district authorities to be prepared for any situation, news agency ANI reported. The warning comes amid the Indian Meteorological Department also predicting a cyclonic storm around May 8 with a wind speed of up to 75 kilometres/hour.

Odisha chief secretary SC Mohapatra on Wednesday said, "The state is well prepared for the eventuality if any. District collectors have been informed about the possible calamity."

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) senior scientist Umashankar Das told ANI, "The cyclonic circulation around Andaman sea will repeat tomorrow and move towards north-west. As per our estimate, wind speed now on would hover between 40-50 km/hr, it will further increase May 8 onwards and can go upto 75 km/hr".

The IMD has warned the fishermen around the Andaman sea and east-central as well as south east region of Bay of Bengal against venturing out in the sea." After low-pressure forms, we will know more towards which coast will the winds go," Das added.

The Special Relief Commissioner and additional chief secretary (disaster management) Pradeep Kumar Jena asked the collectors of all the 18 districts to be prepared. In the issued advisory, Jena stated "Keeping in view a possible cyclone over the Bay of Bengal (as per the latest IMD guidelines), all preparedness measures are required to be undertaken well in advance to reduce the impacts of the cyclone."

The Odisha government has asked all the district collectors to ensure the district emergency operation centre and the control rooms of other offices must operate round the clock with adequate manpower, all communication equipment like phone, fax, etc should be in working condition.

The Odisha government has asked the collectors to identify all vulnerable people and shift them to safe shelters. He suggested them to prepare a detailed evacuation plan for people living in kutcha houses or living near the coast or in low lying areas and other vulnerable persons.