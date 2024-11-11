Notorious Indian smuggler dies after spending five hours in river

South Asia

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 07:40 am
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 09:33 am

Related News

Notorious Indian smuggler dies after spending five hours in river

Babai Barai, along with an accomplice, was fished out from beneath a bed of water hyacinths in the river around 4 am

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 07:40 am
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 09:33 am
The Bangladesh-India border. File Photo: UNB
The Bangladesh-India border. File Photo: UNB

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) reported on Sunday that a well-known cross-border drug smuggler, who was recently released on bail, died after enduring nearly five hours in the frigid waters of the Ichhamati River along the India-Bangladesh Border, says NDTV.

N K Pandey, DIG and spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF identified the accused as Babai Barai.

He added that Babai Barai, along with an accomplice, was fished out from beneath a bed of water hyacinths in the river around 4 am and taken to the Angrail Border Outpost in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas district.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"At the BOP, they were provided with blankets and served hot tea. A fire was also lit, so they may warm themselves. After a while, Barai started feeling uncomfortable and was rushed to the nearest hospital where treatment began. However, he died during the process. The exact cause of death will only be known from the autopsy report," said DIG Pandey.

DIG Pandey added troops of the 5th Battalion, BSF, spotted four persons attempting to cross the IBB with some packages and sharp-edged weapons around 11 pm on Saturday.

"As the BSF jawans approached, the four attacked them. In an act of self-defence, a BSF personnel fired a shot in the air. On hearing the noise, two of the miscreants fled back towards India. The remaining two jumped into the river," he said.

The DIG said a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of the BSF secured the area immediately and searched both banks of the river.

"Two packages were recovered with 500 bottles of cough syrup that is classified as a banned substance under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," he said.

He added that the search continued and around 4 am, Barai and his accomplice were found under the water hyacinth.

"They scuffled with our jawans which led to minor injuries to the BSF personnel. The two were finally overpowered and taken to the Angrail BOP. We have come to know that Barai served a two-year sentence under the NDPS Act and was released in 2021. He was arrested again by the BSF on May 25 this year and was out on bail. He continued to smuggle narcotics and gold across the IBB, even after that," Pandey said.

The officer claimed that despite being attacked and having information about Barai's criminal past, the BSF personnel provided all assistance and also rushed him to the hospital.

"The fact that his associate is in good health establishes the fact that all necessary provisions were made to keep the two warm and as comfortable as possible," Pandey said.

He added that Barai's associate has been handed over to the local police station along with the contraband. A case has also been registered accordingly.

Bangladesh / Top News

Indian Border Security Force / Drug Smuggling

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

15h | Brands
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

19h | Wheels
The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trump tariffs could cost UK £22bn of exports

Trump tariffs could cost UK £22bn of exports

12m | Videos
Peace more important than territory in Ukraine war: Trump ally

Peace more important than territory in Ukraine war: Trump ally

10h | Videos
Hamas political office in Doha is no longer needed

Hamas political office in Doha is no longer needed

10h | Videos
India will not visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in 2025

India will not visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in 2025

11h | Videos