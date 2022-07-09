Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen tests Covid positive

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 03:25 pm

Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen has contracted the coronavirus. However, his physical condition is now stable. On the advice of doctors, the veteran economist is in self-isolation at his home in Santiniketan.

His treatment is going on there, reports Zee News.

It is learned that Amartya Sen came to his house in Santiniketan on 1 July.

After a few days, news came that his body was not going well. Doctors were consulted.

Then Amartya Sen was examined. The veteran economist was diagnosed with the coronavirus in that test.

According to the source , the economist was supposed to go to Kolkata from their Santiniketan home on Saturday. Even Amartya Sen was supposed to attend a function in Kolkata. He was scheduled to leave for London on July 10. But all of them have been canceled due to coronavirus infection.

According to family sources, Amartya Sen is now at his home in Santiniketan. He is undergoing treatment there. He is following the advice of the doctors. However, his RT-PCR test has not been done yet.

