No-trust resolution had constitutional backing: Pak chief justice

South Asia

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 10:40 am

Related News

No-trust resolution had constitutional backing: Pak chief justice

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 10:40 am
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. Photo: Collected.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. Photo: Collected.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has observed that the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was backed by the constitution yet what happened on 3 April was unprecedented when Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri prorogued the National Assembly without voting on the resolution.

"The no-confidence resolution which had a constitutional backing and liable to be succeeded was scuttled at the last minute," the CJP remarked on Wednesday, adding that upon permitting such deviation it would amount to what Advocate Salahuddin Ahmed had referred to a day earlier.

Advocate Ahmed - while representing the Sindh High Court Bar Association before a five-judge Supreme Court bench hearing the case of the deputy speaker's 3 April ruling on the no-confidence motion - had cited a 1933 incident when the speaker of the then German assembly, while branding members of the Communist Party as traitors allowed voting on a constitutional amendment that vested Adolf Hitler and his cabinet with unlimited powers to bring any law without a formal approval of German parliament. That development led Germany to descent into fascism, the lawyer had recalled.

On Wednesday, PTI's lawyer Babar Awan as well as Senator Ali Zafar - representing President Dr Arif Alvi - argued before the Supreme Court, DAWN reported.

Justice Bandial observed that though the NA deputy speaker's ruling, according to the lawyer, might be flawed, it was protected under Article 69 of the Constitution. Eventually, the ruling later led to the dissolution of the National Assembly for fresh elections.

"Where is the malice if this development is not anti-democratic," the CJP wondered, but then said there was an element of trickery and if the members had any grouse then why were they afraid of the fresh elections?

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel observed that when political parties believed that the floor-crossing was malice and all the political parties had suffered in the past then they must discover the weaknesses which encourage the members to change loyalty and should find some solution to it by concentrating on institution building.

He said the court would decide the present case in the interest of the country that would be binding upon all. He wondered why the entire assembly was thrown out instead of inquiring the conduct of those who connived with a foreign state to dislodge the government.

Justice Munib Akhtar recalled that the UK Supreme Court had ruled the other day that it was the court that would determine what privileges of the members of parliament would have.

Senator Ali Zafar argued that the law of parliamentary privileges had been developed in the context of the principle of trichotomy of powers, under which parliament had certain privileges — the fundamental and foremost privileges are that parliament is the sole and exclusive judge and master of its own proceedings and business and no decisions or rulings made while conducting parliamentary proceedings or business were justiciable.

The president's counsel cited a recent speech of Justice Maqbool Baqar who emphasised the delicate balance between institutions through mutual balance like a honeycomb. He said it was also part of parliamentary privileges that no officer, including the deputy speaker, was subject to the jurisdiction of courts in respect of parliamentary privileges or proceedings.

The law on parliamentary privileges is the same as that of the UK House of Commons.

"It is only if a proceeding is outside the scope of proceedings in parliament that the court can examine," Mr Zafar argued, adding that the Supreme Court could look into the subsequent development of the dissolution of the National Assembly on the advice of the prime minister but not the ruling of the deputy speaker.

"The vote of confidence is clearly a matter of proceedings in the National Assembly and any ruling passed by the speaker or deputy speaker in respect thereof or during the same is not justiciable," he said.

"In view of the constitutional crisis, the best and the only solution lies with the ultimate sovereign i.e. the people of Pakistan," he argued, adding that the only remedy available was election.

"Since the appeal has been made to the people of Pakistan and elections are to take place in 90 days, as per the established practice and prudence established by the courts, it should not be interfered at this stage and let the people decide.

"The dissolution of the assemblies is an independent act undertaken by the president under Article 48(5), read with Article 58. At the time, no resolution of no confidence was pending against the prime minister and, hence, the dissolution cannot be questioned under Article 48(4)," the counsel emphasised.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Pakistan Political turmoil / Pakistan Politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

23m | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

1h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

14h | Videos
Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

15h | Videos
Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

15h | Videos
Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma