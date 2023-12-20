Will investigate any evidence given: Modi responds to assassination plot in US

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi gestures at the plenary session during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa August 23, 2023. GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/Pool via REUTERS/file photo Acquire Licensing Rights

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken his silence regarding the accusations of Indian involvement in an assassination attempt on American soil.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Modi addressed the issue for the first time, assuring a willingness to investigate any evidence provided while emphasising that isolated incidents should not disrupt the robust ties between the US and India.

"If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it," Modi stated, adding "If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law."

The alleged target of the assassination was Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an American and Canadian citizen serving as the general counsel for the separatist group Sikhs for Justice, according to sources familiar with the case.

While India designated Pannun as a terrorist in 2020—a claim he denies—it has persistently voiced concerns about Western nations' dismissive attitude towards its apprehensions regarding Sikh separatism, a contentious issue with a long and violent history in South Asia.

Modi underscored India's concerns, saying, "These elements, under the guise of freedom of expression, have engaged in intimidation and incited violence."

The allegations have injected complexity into the US-India relationship, which President Joe Biden has touted as one of the most significant globally.

Despite this, Modi highlighted bipartisan support for bolstering this partnership, emphasising its maturity and stability.

"Security and counter-terrorism cooperation have been a pivotal aspect of our alliance," Modi asserted, downplaying the notion of linking a few incidents to the diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

The Indian Prime Minister, who had visited Washington for a state visit and hosted Biden for the G20 summit, reaffirmed both nations' commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors, from high-tech advancements to defense strategies.

India's foreign ministry had previously announced the establishment of a high-level committee to investigate the allegations, pledging to take necessary follow-up actions.

While these cases have sparked concerns among India's Western allies about potential extrajudicial actions, they haven't significantly impacted Modi's standing domestically, where he faces an upcoming national election in 2024.

Despite aligning more closely with the US, Narendra Modi has continued to pursue a pragmatic foreign policy focused on national interests, maintaining ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite pressure from Western nations.

Besides, India has taken a harder stance against China amid ongoing border disputes.

Acknowledging the need for collaboration, Modi said, "We need to accept the fact that we are living in the era of multilateralism. The world is interconnected as well as interdependent. This reality compels us to recognise that absolute agreement on all matters cannot be a prerequisite for collaboration."