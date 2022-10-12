Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for 6 more years for corruption

A Myanmar junta court sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to another six years in prison for corruption on Wednesday, a source with knowledge of the case said, taking the Nobel laureate's total jail time to 26 years.

Suu Kyi "was sentenced to three years imprisonment each for two corruption cases" in which she had been accused of taking bribes from a businessman, the source said, adding that the sentences would be served concurrently.