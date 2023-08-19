'My husband could be poisoned in jail': Imran Khan's wife raises concern

ANI/HT
19 August, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 02:52 pm

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan with his wife and country&#039;s First Lady Bushra Bibi. Photo: Twitter
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan with his wife and country's First Lady Bushra Bibi. Photo: Twitter

Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has raised concerns about her husband's security and safety and said that he 'can be poisoned' in Attock Jail, reported Geo News.

Bushra Bibi sent a letter to the Punjab home secretary and said that the court had directed authorities concerned to shift her husband to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

She said, "My husband has been imprisoned in Attock jail without any justification. According to the law, my husband should be transferred to Adiala jail."

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested earlier this month after the court sentenced him to three-year in prison in the Toshakhana case related to the sale of state gifts that he received as prime minister from foreign dignitaries during his 2018-22 tenure, reported Geo News.

Moreover, Khan was also barred from politics for five years.

Bushra Bibi in her letter demanded that the PTI chief should be provided B-class facilities in the prison according to his social and political status as he is an Oxford graduate and former captain of the national cricket team.

Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi also said that in the past, two assassination attempts have been made on Khan but the accused involved had not been arrested yet.

"His (Imran Khan) life is still in danger and there is a fear that my husband will be poisoned in Attock jail," she said in the letter.

Being a former prime minister of the country, she said that her husband should be allowed to eat home-cooked food at the prison, according to Geo News.

Highlighting the jail manual, the former first lady said all facilities were to be provided to Khan within 48 hours but they had not been provided even after the passage of 12 days.

"According to the jail rules, my husband has the right to undergo a medical examination by a private doctor," she said, demanding inquiry for not providing facilities to the PTI chief as per the jail manual.

Furthermore, last week, the PTI Core Committee also expressed similar concerns that Imran Khan could suffer from 'slow poisoning' and asked to provide homemade food and water to him.

Additionally, the committee meeting strongly condemned the "inordinate delay" to allow Khan to receive food and water from home even in the face of the possibility that he could suffer from slow poisoning in food.

